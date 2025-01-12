Sunday, January 12, 2025
Various educational scholarships to be introduced for women, says SG Rabita Alam-e-Islami

Various educational scholarships to be introduced for women, says SG Rabita Alam-e-Islami
Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Secretary General of Rabita Alam-e-Islami, Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has said that various educational scholarships will be introduced for women. He said the scholarships will be offered under the international partnership agreement signed during the opening session of the International Conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities”. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he noted that the main objective of the international conference is to present the true teachings of Islam regarding women education. He also mentioned that Islamabad Declaration, to be adopted by the conference, will be a historic document, sending a positive message to the world about the importance of women’s education in Islam.

Staff Reporter

