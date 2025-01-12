Wana leaders blame police for fuelling unrest

WANA - The deteriorating law and order situation in Lower South Waziristan’s district headquarters has drawn sharp criticism from local residents and political leaders.

Asadullah Bahir, district chief of Jamaat-e-Islami South Waziristan, and prominent political leader Taj Muhammad Wazir alleged that the local police are involved in extortion, contributing to unrest and terrorism in the area.

They claimed the police’s actions have eroded public trust and created an environment conducive to terrorism.

Speaking to media, Asad Bahir urged District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Bahadur to take immediate notice of the police’s misconduct, focusing instead on maintaining law and order.

He called for strict action against illegal activities, warning that public patience is running thin.

Taj Muhammad accused police of extorting money from non-custom-paid vehicles and engaging in other corrupt practices.

He cautioned that widespread protests would erupt if the situation persists, demanding swift reforms within the police force to restore public confidence.

Residents echoed these concerns, reporting that the local police’s negligence and corruption have made daily life unbearable. They warned that failure to act promptly would make restoring peace in the region impossible.