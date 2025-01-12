Wapda collaborates with CEWRE to improve skills of its employees

LAHORE - In a significant development, WAPDA has collaborated with the Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE) to provide MS enrollment opportunities to its employees. This initiative aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of WAPDA employees, ultimately contributing to the organizational growth and success. The orientation ceremony, held at the CEWRE, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore was attended by esteemed guests, including Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani, Vice-Chancellor UET, Lahore Dr Shahid Munir and the General Manager of WAPDA. The ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter in professional development of WAPDA employees.

This collaboration between WAPDA and CEWRE is a testament to the organization’s commitment to investing in its human resource. By providing opportunities for advanced education and training, WAPDA aims to create a workforce that is equipped to tackle the complex challenges of modern world and will facilitate the construction of Mega Dams which is in progress.

The MSc Hydropower enrollment program is expected to have a positive impact on WAPDA’s operations, as employees acquire new skills and knowledge in hydropower. This, in turn, will contribute to the organization’s mission of providing sustainable and efficient services in Dam Construction and Operations & Maintenance of its powerhouses to boost up the economy of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected managing committee of WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society (WECHS) Lahore was held at WAPDA House Lahore. Chairman WAPDA/President WECHS Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony marked the official assumption of responsibilities by the newly elected committee members. Chairman WAPDA administered the oath to the elected members and congratulated them on their selection.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman WAPDA emphasized that the managing committee will strictly adhere to the by-laws of the society. He expressed this hope that the managing committee will perform their responsibilities with full dedication and honesty and follow the highest standards of transparency for solution of the issues faced by the residents of the society. He urged upon the committee members to focus on the provision of civic facilities to the residents in the best possible manner and making the WAPDA Cooperative Housing Society as one of the best in Lahore. WAPDA Authority has resolved the legal hurdles confronting the WECHS and will provide full assistance to the managing committee and Ex officio members would be available to augment the elected members in redressing grievances and complaints of the residents of the society at revamping WECHS along modern lines, the chairman concluded. The ceremony was attended by WAPDA members, senior officers and officials from WAPDA.