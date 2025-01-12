Wapda dominate National Track Cycling

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda dominated the second day of the National Track Cycling Championship 2025 at the Nishtar Sports Complex Velodrome.The event was graced by prominent officials from the PCF, including Gul Muhammad Kakar, Kaleem Ahmed Awan, and Shahzada Butt, who encouraged the cyclists with their presence. In the 3 KM Individual Pursuit (Women), Gold: Ghazala Muneer (WAPDA); Silver: Nida Bibi (WAPDA) and Bronze: Shama (HEC). In the 4 KM Individual Pursuit (Men), Gold: Izzat Ullah (WAPDA), Silver: M. Sharif (WAPDA), Bronze: Khizar (KPK). In the 3 KM and 4 KM Team Pursuit (Women and Men), Wapda grabbed gold medals.