WCLA’s Badshahi Masjid conservation project in final stages

Lahore - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is set to complete the conservation project of Badshahi Masjid, one of the most significant historical monuments, built by Emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir in 1671-1672. The mosque was losing its former glory due to the inappropriate use of materials and poor management. In 2022, the Government of Punjab, through the Auqaf Department, entrusted the conservation of Badshahi Masjid to the WCLA. The total approved cost of the project was Rs. 350.57 million.

The Authority formed an advisory body to guide the decisions and implementation of the conservation proposals. The committee included historians, architects, conservationists, engineers, and representatives from the Auqaf and Archaeology departments. In the initial phase, documentation and structural assessments were carried out.

After receiving approval from the committee, physical work began on-site. The conservation of the mosque’s chambers is currently in progress, with 50% of the work completed. The installation of electrical wiring on the roof is also underway. The conservation of the main entrance, part of the overall project, is also in progress. The illumination of the domes, minarets, and front façade has been completed. Additionally, a toilet block in a dilapidated condition was found and is now in the process of reconstruction. WCLA remains focused on the historical revival and preservation of this invaluable asset.

The conservation of the mosque building is also nearly complete, and the stones inside the mosque, which were in a weakened condition, are being restored. The roof work is 75% completed, and the entire project is expected to be finished by June 2025.

Kamran Lashari, Director General of WCLA, stated, “The conservation of Badshahi Masjid has been one of our institution’s top priorities. This historical landmark attracts thousands of tourists, visitors, researchers, academics, and architects from both within the country and abroad.

We have dedicated considerable effort to restoring the mosque to its original and authentic appearance. We are thankful to the Government of Punjab for placing their trust in our institute to execute this important project. The conservation of Badshahi Masjid is not just about structural rehabilitation; it is also crucial that the public can visit and appreciate the historical significance of this place. To this end, we have worked on improving public facilities to ensure tourists have an easy and comfortable experience at Badshahi Masjid.”

Mubashar Hassan, Deputy Director of Conservation and Planning at WCLA, commented, “Badshahi Masjid is an epitome of architectural brilliance, especially with its use of red sandstone, stucco, and fresco. These elements showcase the historic and artistic excellence of the Mughal Empire. We have made every effort to conserve it carefully while maintaining its authenticity.”