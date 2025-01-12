Youth dies, two injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH - A youth was killed while two another sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided with each other near Kamoka mill railway track Layyah,here on Saturday. According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided with each other due to over speeding near Kamoka mill railway track. As a result, Muhammad Sohail(28) died on the spot while two namely as Farhan and Ihtesham Zafar sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information,Rescue team rushed to the spot,shifted the body and injured to district headquarters hospital.