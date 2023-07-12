176th meeting of IBCC to be held from July 13

QUETTA - The 176th meeting of the Inter-Board Committee for Chairmen (IBCC) comprising education boards across the country to be held herer from July 13 to14 to achieve a fair measure of uniformity of aca­demic evaluation and curricular standards.

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education Quetta will host the national level meeting of education boards for the first time in history, said a news release issued here on Tues­day. Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermedi­ate and Secondary Education Ijaz Azeem Baloch presided the meeting of officers of the board in connection with the preparations regarding the holding the IBCC meeting. He said that a total of 21 agenda points including issuance of result card under a uniform format, implementation of grading system instead of marks, teaching of Holy Quran for Muslim students in matric and interme­diate in the light of Supreme Court decision, deci­sions related to administrative matters including the election of the Chairman of the Inter-Board Sports Committee will be discussed in the meet­ing. He said that the implementation of the grading system would end the marking race and students would be able to get positions based on merit