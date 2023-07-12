4,434 employees of PSM retrenched in rehabilitation drive, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD-A parliamentary committee was informed that as many as 4,434 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) have been retrenched in the rehabilitation drive. The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, which was held with Senator Khalida Ateeb in chair, was briefed on the retrenchment drive initiated in PSM for its rehabilitation. Officials informed that around 5,282 employees were offered retrenchment with payment of their outstanding dues plus an additional pay; however, 4,434 employees agreed to the proposal and 1,591 employees have turned down the offer and some 42 employees have moved to the court for adjudication. A budget worth Rs19.5 billion was allocated for the retrenchment process and approximately Rs12.5 billion has been released to PSM, officials added. Senator Khalida Ateeb questioned whether the new appointments after the retrenchment have been made or not. However, officials failed to respond. She directed the PSM officials to provide complete details of employees who existed before the retrenchment in the next meeting. Furthermore, Senator Khalida Ateeb highlighted the alleged copper theft worth around Rs10 billion from PSM. Officials stated that the FIA is investigating the matter and the final report will be submitted before the committee once the investigation is completed. The committee has taken up the matter of appointment of Mr Bashir Ahmad son of Haji Yar Muhammad in PITAC. Officials apprised that the individual was appointed as ‘Apprentice Engineer’ for the contract of one year which was further extended for six month and the term ‘Permanent Employment’ was not mentioned in the initial contract. However, the appointee maintained that few of his fellow employees, who allegedly have fake degrees, were offered permanent employment after the initial contract of one year. He added that PITAC officials have refused to offer employment despite the Special Committee on Affected Employees recommendation. The chairman committee directed the ‘appointee’ to submit all the relevant details before the committee in the next meeting. While discussing the total numbers of franchised stores and sales points in KPK, officials apprised that KPK is divided into two zones namely as Abbottabad and Peshawar and around 272 regular stores, 68 franchise stores, 200 Atta sale points and 20 Atta mobile stores are located in Abbottabad and 614 regular stores, 204 franchise stores, 288 Atta sale points and 20 mobile stores are located in Peshawar.

Moreover, as far as the details of employees appointed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last five years are concerned, USC officials maintained that no new appointment on contract and regular basis has been made in the last five years; however, 779 daily wages staffers were engaged for 89 days for the operation of Sasta Atta Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Hidayatullah, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada and senior officers of Ministry of Industries and Production, PITAC and Utility Store Corporation.