56 ASIs of  Islamabad police promoted 

ISLAMABAD-A total of 56 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Islamabad police have been promoted to next rank following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday said that welfare of the police force is among the top priorities and each member of the force is a hero for him as he serves the people despite various odds. He said this while congratulating the newly promoted officers on Sub-Inspector ranks.

ICCPO had ordered the Capital Police Officer (Headquarters), the chairman of the Departmental Promotion Committee to call the meeting and fill vacant posts of different ranks as soon as possible.

Following the orders, DPCs were held in which the members of the committee checked the record of the officials thoroughly and recommended 56 Assistant Sub-Inspectors for promotion to their next ranks.

On recommendations of DPC, notification for promotion of Assistant Sub-Inspector for the post of Inspectors has been issued.

While 08 ASIs could not be promoted due to not passing the departmental examination, the ASIs who were not promoted will be re-evaluated in the departmental examination next month.

The Islamabad Capital Police chief congratulated all the officers and said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task.

He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection of the lives and property of citizens.

The Islamabad police chief appreciated the hard work of policemen and said that each member of the force is a hero for him as he serves the people despite various odds which are really appreciable.

The ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that he along with his team was making efforts to improve law and order in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.