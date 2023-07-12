Alarm over Sudan ‘war crimes’ amid calls to end fighting

Gedaref, Sudan-Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible “war crimes” in Sudan’s Darfur region where fighting has intensified despite calls for an end to the conflict.

The New York-based group charged that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias “summarily executed” at least 28 members of the Massalit ethnic minority when they ransacked and torched much of the town of Misterei in May. Efforts to broker an end to the violence have continued, and the east African regional bloc IGAD on Monday led a renewed push, calling on the warring parties to “sign an unconditional ceasefire”.

The Sudanese army nonetheless boycotted the gathering in Addis Ababa, dampening hopes for an end to the nearly three-month-old conflict with the RSF. Experts believe army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have opted for a war of attrition and are hoping to extract more concessions at the negotiating table. US ambassador John Godfrey, who along with other diplomats was evacuated near the start of the conflict, warned that “a military ‘victory’ by either of the belligerents in the Sudan conflict would entail unacceptable human cost and damage to the country”.