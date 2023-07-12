All efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people,says CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi along with provincial ministers called on Governor Punjab, Muham­mad Balighur Rehman at Gov­ernor House Lahore here on Tuesday. During the meeting, there was a detailed discus­sion on the development of education, health, agricul­ture sectors and development projects of South Punjab.

On this occasion, care­taker provincial ministers Aamir Mir, Syed Azfar Ali Na­sir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Advisor to Chief Min­ister Punjab on Law & Par­liamentary Affairs, Kanwar Dilshad and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that the government under the lead­ership of Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif was striving for the development of the country and the pros­perity of the people.

While appreciating the care­taker Chief Minister of Punjab and the caretaker provincial cabinet, the governorsaid that it was commendable to run a big province like Punjab ef­ficiently with a short cabinet. He said that the efforts of care­taker Chief Minister Punjab to improve the health sector are commendable, but there was always room for improvement and this process of improve­ment should not stop.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that all efforts were being made to provide maxi­mum relief to the people in a short period of time.

Balighur Rehman said that special attention given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the agriculture sector is yielding positive results and it is good that the provincial government and all institu­tions are on the same page in this regard. He said that out-of-school children should be enrolled in the schools in Pun­jab and P.E.F. Punjab Educa­tion Foundation should be run again in a better manner. It was also decided to give land to Bahawalpur Institute of Sci­ence and Technology (BIST) by the Punjab Government.

Further, the governor said that the decision to link BHUs and dispensaries with big hospitals should be reversed and run in a better manner and the state-of-the-art eye hospital in Multan should be completed within a month and be opened for people.

CM ORDERS OVERHAUL OF LDA’S ONE WINDOW CELL AMID PUBLIC COMPLAINTS

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited LDA’s one window cell in Jo­har Town today and ordered to change the entire staff on complaints of citizens. He listened to the problems of the visitors who piled their complaints in front of the CM and said that they are forced to visit it again and again but there is no progress on the submitted applications for many months. They also com­plained about the staff asking for bribes. Some said that they have been coming for many months, and every time, they are told to come next time.

The CM expressed his anger at the poor performance and ordered to depute new staff immediately. He directed DG LDA Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa to improve the working of one window cell within 14 days and the applications of citizens should be dealt with within the timeline.