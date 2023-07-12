Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Another monsoon spell likely in country from July 13: PMD

July 12, 2023
KARACHI  -Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted another monsoon rain spell in the country from July 13. According to Paki­stan Meteorological Department (PMD), more monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central areas of the country from July 12 and to continue till 17th July. The monsoon currents will enter in the upper areas of Pakistan on July 14 and bring rainfall with thunderstorm in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Potohar region, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said. Under the influence of this weather system heavy rainfall is expected in Azad Kash­mir, Hazara division, Gilgit and various districts of Punjab from July 14 to 16.

