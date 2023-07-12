Balochistan agriculture department initiates kitchen gardening project, distributing plants, seeds

QUETTA - The Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Coopera­tives Asadullah Baloch said the agriculture department has initiated kitchen gar­dening project in the prov­ince, distributing plants and seeds among local people to overcome the looming food security challenges. He said the department has also devised various teams to create awareness among the dwellers of the prov­ince to grow fresh and nu­tritious vegetables, fruits, and spices (Condiments) in their homes. The agriculture department has encourag­ing kitchen gardening and in this regard we provide training to different groups, farmers, individuals and dis­tribute seedlings as well, the minister said. The local peo­ple had expressed a great in­terest in kitchen gardening and used their home’s ter­race for growing vegetables and fruits. He further said that the latest technolo­gies would be introduced to enhance the productivity of agriculture in the prov­ince. Asadullah Baloch said the department through floriculture is ensuring the provision of flowers to the masses. The department has produced 10000 plants in nurseries and distributed on subsidies rate to emphasize the importance of trees. He added that the department has been introduced trickle irrigation system which was the most efficient water and nutrient delivery system for growing crops in nurseries.