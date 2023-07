QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tues­day took notice of an inci­dent in the Pishin Stop area of Quetta which left two peo­ple dead and a child injured on Monday night. He also di­rected concerned officials to submit a report of the inci­dent after the completion of the investigation saying that all available measures would be taken to arrest those out­