Bilbao claims emotional Tour stage win after Mader’s death 

ISSOIRE - Pello Bilbao claimed a tear-jerking victory as he prevailed in the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, less than a month after his Bahrain-Victorious teammate Gino Mader died following a crash in Switzerland. Bilbao outsprinted breakaway companions Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Australian Ben O’Connor, who were second and third respectively. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s jersey as Bilbao moved up to fifth overall from 11th, giving Spain their first stage win on the Tour since Omar Fraile in 2018. The 33-year-old Basque rider, who will retire at the end of the season, is donating one euro ($1.10) to an association helping replant on deforested land for every rider finishing a Tour stage behind him. It follows an initiative by Mader, who died after crashing in a descent at the Tour de Suisse on June 16. “It’s an incredible feeling. The longer you wait for such a moment the sweeter it is when it happens,” said Bilbao. “I had to win for Gino. I wanted to wait for the biggest moment to win for him. When I crossed the line it was an incredible explosion of feelings.