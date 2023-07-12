Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Bowlers, Litton aid Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash

Agencies
July 12, 2023
CHITTAGONG-Shoriful Islam-led bowling attack decimated Afghanistan’s batting lineup before Litton Das’s half-century lifted Bangladesh to avoid the clean sweep.

Set to chase a modest 127-run target, Bangladesh comfortably raced to 129/3 in 23.3 overs to claim a consolation victory in the three-match ODI series, won by Afghanistan 2-1. Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Litton Das led from the front with a sensible match-winning knock and top-scored with 53 off 60 deliveries.

The home side had a dismal start to the run chase as opener Mohammad Naim fell for an eight-ball duck in the third over. Bangladesh sustained another blow to their expedition when Fazalhaq Farooqi castled Najmul Hossain Shanto (11), forcing the hosts to slip to 28/2 in seven overs.

Following the back-to-back blows, Das anchored the run chase with veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The pair shared a 61-run stand for the third wicket and put their side in control. Shakib fell victim to Mohammad Nabi in the 18th over after scoring a run-a-ball 39, laced with five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Das, who hit three fours and two sixes in his important knock, carried his bat all the way through and steered Bangladesh home in the 24th over. Towhid Hridoy, who scored the match-winning boundary for Bangladesh, remained unbeaten on 22.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan’s batting lineup failed completely and could only accumulate 126 runs before being bundled out in the 46th over. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai waged a lone battle for Afghanistan and top-scored with 56, his maiden ODI fifty. He struck one boundary and three sixes and conceded 71 deliveries.

Besides him, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi offered resistance with a cautious 22-run knock from 54 deliveries. Shoriful Islam led the bowling attack for Bangladesh with 4/21 followed by two wickets each by Taskin Ahmed and Tajiul Islam. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, on the other hand, made one scalp each.

