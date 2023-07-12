By-polls schedule for Mohmand announced, polling on Aug 27

Mohmand - The District Election Commission has announced the schedule for the upcoming by-elections on vacant seats of various categories in village and neighbourhood councils in the Mohmand tribal district. The by-elections are set to be held on August 27.

According to District Election Commissioner Umar Khan, the District Returning Officer and Returning Officers for the by-elections have already been appointed. As per the schedule, the Returning Officers (ROs) will issue a public notice on July 14.

Mr Umar Khan mentioned that candidates can submit their nomination papers from July 17 to 19. The list of candidates who have submitted nomination papers will be released on July 20. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from July 21 to 24.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed from July 25 to 26. These appeals will be decided by August 1. The revised list of candidates will be released on August 2, 2023. The final list of candidates and the allotment of election symbols will be announced on August 4.

Mr Umar Khan emphasized that following the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the promotions and transfers of public servants in these districts, including the Prime Minister, Speaker/Deputy Speaker of the national and provincial assemblies, federal and provincial ministers, and public representatives in these councils, are prohibited until the elections. Furthermore, there will be a ban on visiting and announcing development projects in these areas during this period.