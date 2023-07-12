Call for Reconciliation

Pakistan, at the moment, finds itself in a precarious position, grappling with a never-ending cycle of crises that mainly arise from adopting unproductive policies. To put it metaphorically, the inflation-ridden state, with a crumbling economy, a dysfunctional political balance, and escalating regional instability, is like a helpless entity stuck in muddy terrain, held hostage by unqualified men in power. On the other hand, India is yet to confront the challenges posed by its growing population and population-driven crises. A significant portion of India’s population is burdened by deeply entrenched poverty. Furthermore, the unemployment rate in India is a cause for concern, with the World of Statistics reporting a 7.8% unemployment rate. Adding to the adversities, communal harmony is one of India’s gravest problems at present. Religious-triggered violent incidents are frequently reported from various parts of the country, which further exacerbates the situation. Any form of instability can impede economic growth. Therefore, having a stable economy is crucial for countries like Pakistan and India. When an economy malfunctions, a country faces numerous challenges, including poverty, crime, corruption, disappointment, financial constraints, and a tarnished international image.

Similarly, India and Pakistan have perpetuated their long-standing rivalry through bilateral and territorial conflicts. Both governments engage in childish blame-shifting fights, constantly pointing fingers at each other. This deep-rooted division based on hatred has contributed to economic stagnation, leaving little room for human progress that could have otherwise transformed the lives of people in South Asia. History provides numerous compelling examples of how regimes seeking prosperity have fostered amicable relationships with their neighboring states. For instance, the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, stands as a vivid testament to the fact that long-standing disputes yield no positive outcomes. This agreement successfully resolved the Northern Ireland conflict through cross-community dialogue and power-sharing. Ultimately, peace is the ultimate choice. The archaic conflict between India and Pakistan should meet the same fate as that of Northern Ireland and “Trouble ones.” For the sake of their people’s prosperity, these conflict-ridden countries must discard their strained relations. Delegates from both nations need to engage in mutually beneficial projects and hold discussions at the negotiation table.

Recently, a ray of hope emerged when FM Bilawal Bhutto was set to visit India for the SCO meeting. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s arrival in Goa, India, for the SCO meeting was seen as a potential green signal. Although his visit was not a bilateral one, it had the potential to restore trust and pave the way for future talks. Unexpectedly, the visit became controversial when India’s Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, seemed reluctant to welcome the green signal throughout the entire session. However, instead of dwelling on the past, we should remain hopeful for better days. Given the grim financial concerns, the closed gates should be opened to facilitate trade. To quickly thrive, both essential commodities and larger items should be allowed to be transported. Efforts towards improvement should be emphasized to the public from both sides, fostering an environment of trust and love. Furthermore, the deliberate propagation of small issues by thousands of propagandists on social media platforms exacerbates the existing conflicts, spreading more hatred. Such propaganda-driven campaigns should be banned, as Pakistan and India cannot afford them. Additionally, if permitted, tech-savvy workers from both countries can contribute to the hi-tech industries, generating substantial capital markets. Moreover, art and artists from both countries should be allowed to perform for both financial and entertainment purposes.