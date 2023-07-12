City Police Chief chairs meeting to discuss Muharram security arrangements

KARACHI-Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the security arrangements in the megalopolis for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The city police chief directed the officers concerned to coordinate with the district administration for timely issuance of NOCs and permits for Majalis and Muharram processions while strict security arrangements be ensured under the devised security plan, said a news release.

He ordered to intensify the actions against criminal elements and enhance the security of religious scholars.

Javed Alam Odho appealed to the Ulemas to promote the message of peace in Muharram-ul-Haram and play their role in maintenance of peace in the city. He also assured full cooperation of police to Ulemas and organizers of Majalis and processions.

Earlier, Ulemas and organizers present in the meeting expressed their reservations about the delayed issuance of NOCs and permits for Majalis and processions and encroachments on the routes of processions.

The meeting was also attended by Zonal DIGPs, DIGPs - CIA and Traffic -Karachi and other senior officers.

Police chalk out foolproof security plan for Muharram in Mirpurkhas

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Zulfikar Ali Mehar chaired a meeting on Tuesday in order to avert any troublesome incident during Muharram.

According to the police sources, Scholars, members of the peace committee, administrators of Imam Bargahs, and permit holders of congregations and processions participated in the meeting.

Security plan regarding arrangements, possible threats and the schedule of the processions is chalked-out, the DIG told the participants while assuring that all the necessary security measures will be taken and all possible cooperation will be provided on the procession routes and Imam Bargahs before the congregations and processions.

Bomb disposal squads will extensively be deployed whereas ladies’ police will uphold charge at women’s places, in view of the security measures, the National Action Plan will also be strictly followed, by police sources. Further instructions were issued to all SDPOs and SHOs to liaise with the organizers and permit holders and depute plainclothes police personnel in the surrounding areas to keep an eye on such miscreants in the areas surrounding the Majlis and the procession, which causes chaos.