CM Bizenjo approves dept of specialised healthcare, medical education

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education after sending its summary on behalf of the Balochistan Government. He also accorded approval of a grant to Indus Hospital for the construction of Cancer Ward in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta and the project would be initiated with an additional grant of Rs323.708 million. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Provincial Health Department and Indus Hospital Karachi for a period of five years. The objective of the agreement is to provide quality health services to the people in the area. He said that an effective service delivery system that was accessible, equitable, culturally acceptable, affordable and sustainable. It aims to improve people’s health and quality of life by providing access to essential health services, he said.
CM SENDS CASE OF PRISONERS ESCAPING FROM JAIL TO CMIT FOR PROBING
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo on Tuesday sent a summary of the case regarding firing incident and the escape of the prisoners in judicial lock-up Chaman on June 29, 2023 from the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs of Balochistan Government to Chairman, Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) recommended to conduct an inquiry into the matter. According to press release, after effectively examining the motives and causes of incident in the inquiry, a report of recommendations would be submitted to the chief minister.