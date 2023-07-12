Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CM Bizenjo approves dept of specialised healthcare, medical education

Our Staff Reporter
July 12, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo ap­proved the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education after send­ing its summary on behalf of the Balochistan Government. He also accorded approval of a grant to Indus Hospital for the construction of Cancer Ward in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta and the project would be initi­ated with an additional grant of Rs323.708 million. A Memoran­dum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pro­vincial Health Department and Indus Hospital Karachi for a period of five years. The objec­tive of the agreement is to pro­vide quality health services to the people in the area. He said that an effective service deliv­ery system that was accessible, equitable, culturally acceptable, affordable and sustainable. It aims to improve people’s health and quality of life by providing access to essential health ser­vices, he said.

CM SENDS CASE OF PRISONERS ESCAPING FROM JAIL TO CMIT FOR PROBING

‘Govt expanding population welfare service delivery network

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo on Tuesday sent a summary of the case regarding firing incident and the escape of the prison­ers in judicial lock-up Chaman on June 29, 2023 from the De­partment of Home and Tribal Affairs of Balochistan Govern­ment to Chairman, Chief Min­ister Inspection Team (CMIT) recommended to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Accord­ing to press release, after effec­tively examining the motives and causes of incident in the inquiry, a report of recommen­dations would be submitted to the chief minister.

Our Staff Reporter

