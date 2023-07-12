CM Naqvi, FinMin Dar discuss cotton support price

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday chaired a meeting to deliberate on cotton support price and discussed measures to ensure that grow­ers receive the fixed price of their crops. The meet­ing was attended by chairman FBR, group leader APTMA Gohar Ejaz, Fuad Mukhtar, Anwar Ghani, and senior officials from the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, following his visit to the Akbar Chowk flyover project, CM Mohsin Naqvi advised the cotton growers not to undersell their crop and emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring the sale of cotton at a minimum rate of 8,500 rupees per maund. He reassured the farm­ers that they would receive the full value for their cotton produce. He urged the commissioners and deputy commissioners to enforce this rate in their respective areas. The prime minister and the Fed­eral Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are also actively involved in addressing this issue, he added.

The CM further stated that there is, currently, no major flood threat in Punjab, and the government is taking steps to eliminate illegal settlements and encroachments along the riverbanks. He said that continuous monitoring of water inflows is being carried out, with reports being compiled every six hours. He expressed confidence in completing development projects in Lahore on schedule and mentioned that the Akbar Chowk project is pro­gressing as planned, with efforts to mitigate any delays caused by rainfall. Furthermore, he added that the construction work on the Cavalry Ground, Ghora Chowk, and Nawaz Sharif Interchange un­derpass projects is scheduled to commence on July 17. The Walton-Main Boulevard project is also pro­gressing rapidly. He emphasized the government’s determination to maintain control over kacha ar­eas, preventing the return of criminals under any circumstances. Earlier, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Akbar Chowk flyover project and emphasized the need to expedite the work to meet the deadline. He acknowledged the completion of 153 piles for the project and highlighted the mea­sures taken to ensure smooth traffic flow during the construction process. The construction of the flyover piles has been finished, and work on the adjacent U-turns is progressing rapidly, he added.