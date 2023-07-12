Dasu terror attack 'mastermind' killed in Afghanistan

The mastermind of the deadly Dasu attack, a notorious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader, has been killed in the Kunar region of Afghanistan, it emerged on Wednesday.

Tariq, who is a member of TTP, is the main brains behind the suicide bombing that killed nine 13 people including Chinese workers near Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 14, 2021.

It is being reported that Rafiq, also known as Button Kharab, was killed near Paich Dara, Kunar Province, Afghanistan.

At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project Project (DHPP), were killed in an explosion on July 14, 2021.

Following the explosion, the Chinese firm working on the project stopped working on the site citing “security concerns” and laid off all but the most essential Pakistani workers.

However, the company later withdrew the notification and the work on the project was resumed after a few months.

Dasu bus attack probe

At least nine Chinese and three Pakistani nationals lost their lives in the bus attack in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan authorities conducted thorough investigations of the incident and shared the findings with the Chinese side at every stage.

According to the Foreign Office, the network involved in the terrorist attack was supported and facilitated by RAW-NDS nexus in Afghanistan.

The planning for the terrorist attack was done in Afghanistan, with the provision of material support as well. The vehicle used in VBIED attack was brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan, stated FO.

The suicide bomber, Khalid Sheikh, was trained in Afghanistan and brought to Pakistan to carry out the attack.

Last year, an anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad handed over death sentences to two accused in Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) terrorist attack case, which killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers.

The anti-terrorism court handed over death sentences on 13-counts to each of two accused – identified as Muhammad Hasnain alias Zawan Mama and Muhammad Ayaz alias Janbaz – in Dasu terror attack.