ECNEC okays multiple uplift projects including solarisation of agriculture tube-wells

ISLAMABAD-The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved development projects including Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarisation of Agriculture Tube-wells in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan at a cost of Rs377,236.275 million.

The ECNEC, which was chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, has considered and approved a Project of Ministry of National food Security and Research titled “Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarisation of Agriculture Tube-wells” in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan at a cost of Rs377,236.275 million with a gestation period of three years. Phase-I of the project will consist of Rs90 billion including Rs30 billion of PSDP and equivalent share by provincial governments as well as beneficiary farmers for financial year 2023-24. This project is to enhance agricultural productivity through clean and green energy by converting the existing 100,000 tube-wells into solar PV systems. The project is to be executed by the Ministry of National Food Security through the Federal Water Management Cell (FWMC) and provincial departments of Agriculture.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a project of Government of KPK titled “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Industrial Support Project (RIISP) to be executed by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in district Bajur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, South Waziristan, and erstwhile FR regions at a cost of Rs110,700 million including IDA loan of $300 million from World Bank and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share of Rs29, 700 million (in kind). The project will be completed in two phases i.e. Phase-I is six years (2023-2029) and Phase-II is also six years (2029-2035).

The ECNEC also considered and approved revised PC-I of ongoing project of Sindh government titled “Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP)” executed in the Sindh province by Energy Department of Government of Sindh at a revised cost of Rs27,418.13 million including FEC of Rs24,265.57 million. The project is to be financed through WB loan i.e. IDA credit of $100 million (95.2 percent) and $5 million by Government of Sindh (4.7 percent). This ongoing project will improve energy security and fulfil Pakistan’s international commitments on climate change. The ECNEC further considered and approved a project of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) titled “Evacuation of Power from 800MW Mohmand Dam HPP to the National Grid (PC-I)” at a rationalised cost of Rs14,319.18 million including FEC of Rs6,318.38 million. The source of financing of the project is Asian Development Bank. The project is to be executed by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) in the districts Nowshera, Peshawar, and Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The ECNEC also discussed and approved a project of Ministry of Communications titled “Construction of Lahore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Multan Road near Radio Station (40km approx)” at a rationalised cost of Rs34,446.585 million without FEC. The project is to be executed by National Highway Authority (NHA) in districts Lahore and Sheikhupura of Punjab province. The project is to be financed entirely by the federal government PSDP.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a revised project to be executed by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination and provincial health departments in collaboration with WHO and UNICEF titled “Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication” at cumulative cost of $1,784.90 million, for polio eradication and make Polio Free Pakistan. Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Mr Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, Mr Himayatullah Khan Advisor Finance KP govt, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal ministries and provincial departments participated in the meeting.