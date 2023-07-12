Eradicating Terrorism

The recent targeted attacks on religious scholars and minority groups in the provincial capital have once again reminded us of the persistent threat posed by extremist groups. The counter-terrorism department’s claim that the militant group Islamic State (aka Daesh) is responsible for these attacks raises serious concerns about the security situation in Pakistan. It is imperative that we address this issue and take the necessary steps to minimise the damage to our society and economy.

Targeted attacks against religious minorities and scholars had begun in March, with nine targets in total. After one gunman was intercepted on June 25th, security forces carried out an investigation and revealed an unsettling reality – the members of the network escaped from prison after the formation of the Islamic Emirates government in Afghanistan and entered Pakistan. This highlights the enduring repercussions of the situation in Afghanistan on our country’s stability and security.

Taliban leader Suhail Shaheen recently gave a statement denying the presence of TTP members on Afghan soil and placing the responsibility solely on Pakistan. This goes to demonstrate the difficulties we face in seeking cooperation from Kabul. It is essential that we remain steadfast in our stance and engage in constructive dialogue to ensure that our concerns are addressed, as collaboration between neighboring countries is crucial in combating the menace of terrorism. To truly eradicate the networks responsible for these attacks, our focus needs to extend beyond borders. Afghanistan’s denial of TTP strongholds within their borders has made this a challenging task, but we must persevere in our efforts to dismantle these networks completely, regardless of their location.

The recent attacks from a resurgent TTP highlight the threat imposed by the Islamic State and the lingering impact of the situation in Afghanistan on Pakistan’s security landscape. To ensure our citizens’ safety, we must eradicate these networks completely, both within our borders and beyond. Only through joint efforts, both domestically and internationally, can we hope to counter the menace of terrorism and secure a peaceful and stable future for our nation.