Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Former MPA Gul Agha joins IPP

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 12, 2023
LAHORE   -  Former member of Punjab Assembly from Sheikhupura Ali Abbas Gul Agha met the President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan here in Lahore and announced to join the party along with his colleagues reposing his confidence in the leadership of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen. Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the decision of Ali Abbas Gul Agha to join the party and congratulated him on this step. He hoped that many more important personalities from all over the country will join the IPP in the coming days. Former Provin­cial Ministers Mian Khalid Mehmood and Saeed Akbar Nawani were also present on this occasion. Aleem Khan said that the doors were open for every patriot to join this party. “After coming into power, we will take everyone together to solve the problems being faced by the coun­try”, he added. Ali Abbas Gul Agha who is also a district leader of the PTI from Sheikhupura said that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party was the only choice in the current situation for the country and ev­ery patriot should support it.

