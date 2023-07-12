Four soldiers martyred, five injured in Zhob attack: ISPR

Four soldiers were martyred and five critically injured as terrorists launched a "dastardly attack" on the Pakistan Army's Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

In the wee hours of July 12 (today), a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on the garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, mentioning that the initial attempt to sneak into the facility was "checked by soldiers on duty".

Upon interception, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and soldiers, with the militants being "contained into a small area at the boundary".

A clearance operation by security forces is underway to apprehend the remaining two terrorists as well, the military's media wing said in the statement.

"Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying [the] peace of Balochistan and Pakistan," the ISPR added.

Terror attacks have increased in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as the security forces ramp up operations to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Terror activities in the country have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.

The report voiced alarm, stating that at least 271 militant attacks took place during the last six months, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.