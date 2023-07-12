Wednesday, July 12, 2023
France to send Ukraine SCALP long-range missiles: Macron

Agencies
July 12, 2023
International

Vilnius-France will provide Ukraine with SCALP long-range cruise missiles to help Kyiv’s forces strike targets deep behind Russian lines, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Arriving at a NATO summit focused on Kyiv’s battle against Moscow, Macron said Paris would send the SCALP missile, already supplied by London under the name “Storm Shadow”.  

Macron said the new missile delivery was designed to allow Ukraine to strike at Russian forces “in depth” during its counteroffensive to liberate its territory.

The SCALP/Storm Shadow is an Anglo-French weapon with a range of 250 kilometres (155 miles) -- the longest of any Western weap.

