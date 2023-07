Gulbar Khan, candidate for Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister, turned out to be a declared absconder.

It was reported that Khan, a joint candidate of PTI forward bloc and PML-N for Gilgit Baltistan CM, is wanted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

A case of the fake cheque was registered against Khan in July 2015 in Mardan and a local court also issued his arrest warrants.

The accused tried to cash Rs 2.2 million which was fake and Senator Faisal Kareem from Mardan took the matter to court.