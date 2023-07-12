Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rates down by Rs4,500 per tola

Gold rates down by Rs4,500 per tola
Agencies
July 12, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 and was sold at Rs204,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs209,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,858 to Rs175,326 from Rs179,184, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs160,715 from Rs164,252, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1,932 from $1,925, the association reported.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023