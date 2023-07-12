Gold rates down by Rs4,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 and was sold at Rs204,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs209,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,858 to Rs175,326 from Rs179,184, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs160,715 from Rs164,252, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1,932 from $1,925, the association reported.