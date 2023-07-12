Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Governor Tessori assents to five bills

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has given his assent to five bills, which were passed by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, earlier, here on Tuesday.

The bills, which were officially approved, included Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Amendment Bill 2023, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology Bill 2023, Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans 2023, and two others. These bills after the approval of the Sindh Governor will become law.

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team delegation calls on Governor

A six-member delegation of the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

MQM-Pakistan MNA Kishwar Zehra was also present, on the occasion. The delegation included Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Board President Rukhsana Rajput, Captain Mohammed Zeeshan, Vice Captain Syed Arsalan Ahmed, Sajid Ali Abbasi, Imran Amin and Wassemuddin. The meeting discussed the promotion of the Wheelchair Cricket, conduct of tournaments at the regional level, and other issues.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the promotion of Wheelchair Cricket was appreciated. He said that all possible help would be provided for the promotion of Wheelchair Cricket. 

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket President Rukhsana Rajput informed the Governor that the first Asia Cup was won by the national team in 2019 and they would leave for Nepal to play the second Asia Cup in September.

OUR STAFF REPORT

