Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Govt committed to ensuring provision of best healthcare facilities to people: DC Kohlu

Our Staff Reporter
July 12, 2023
QUETTA  -  Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday that the pro­vincial government was taking all pos­sible measures to provide better health­care facilities to people in remote areas of the province. He expressed these views while visiting Basic Health Unit (BHU) Shaheed Jhangirabad. He also checked the attendance of paramedical staff and inspected the center, saying that people would get health facilities from the establishment of telehealth center. He said that a comprehensive strategy was being made to completely ensure the attendance of paramedical staff for the provision of quality health­care facilities to people in the area say­ing that no negligence would be toler­ated in this regard. He also expressed his satisfaction over the cleansing of the BHU Shaheed Jhangirabad center.

Our Staff Reporter

