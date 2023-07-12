‘Govt expanding population welfare service delivery network

Peshawar - Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari on Tuesday said that the Population Welfare Department was making efforts to expand its service delivery network and in this connection, 260 family welfare centres in the settled and 120 others in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA had been established.

Addressing a seminar organised in connection with World Population Day here, he said that for the facilitation of the people of the southern districts of the province, the caretaker set-up has agreed to the establishment of a new Regional Training Institute at Bannu.