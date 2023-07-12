Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Govt expanding population welfare service delivery network

APP
July 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari on Tuesday said that the Population Welfare Department was making efforts to expand its service delivery network and in this connection, 260 family welfare centres in the settled and 120 others in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA had been established.

Addressing a seminar organised in connection with World Population Day here, he said that for the facilitation of the people of the southern districts of the province, the caretaker set-up has agreed to the establishment of a new Regional Training Institute at Bannu.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023