GST in Pakistan: Reforms required

General Sales Tax (GST) in Pakistan in comparison with its South Asian neighbours is not only very high, but also quite unfair in the way it is structured. No wonder that over the years it has proved to be rather counterproductive with its inefficiencies resulting in lost revenues for the government, a shrinking base in terms of registered tax payers to the size of the GDP while taking legitimate business down by rendering them uncompetitive due to a capital drain in an environment of high interest rates touching almost 25% in borrowing costs. For examples, the absence of zero-rating for exports means that exporters have to wait almost 6 months for their legitimate refunds adding almost 12.50 to their cost of capital and for the government, ironically it collects less than what it has to pay in refunds due to inherent systemic corruption in the system itself. In contrast India, which this year celebrates the sixth anniversary of its ‘One Nation, One Tax’ initiative has been successful implementing one of the most important cum successful tax reform in its history transforming the entire country into one economic entity.

GST revenues have stabilised at an impressive level and its economic managers are contemplating even further shrinking the number of tax slabs in the country. The idea being to further improve the ease of doing business in the country. It has been no mean achievement by any yardstick, as it made sure in: a) Collapsing 36 tax jurisdictions in the country into one tax; b) Subsuming 17 taxes and 13 cesses levied by the union and state governments; c) Doubling the number of GST registered tax payers to 1.40 crore; and d) Ensuring consensus in almost all meetings of the apex body, the GST Council (the apex body made up of the union and state governments guiding this indirect tax regime). Zero-rating for the entire India’s exporting sectors was introduced resulting in freeing up national exports leading to an unprecedented annual export figure today touching nearly $900 billion. Unlike Pakistan where the entire GST is proving to be bane both for the businesses and the exchequer, India instead is looking to consolidate its gains by taking its GST to the next level by making it much more transparent and do able for corporates, especially exporters. It may be pertinent to note here that because of such reforms India’s GST collection has enhanced more than 800% since 2017! Originally, when the GST was being put together, two fears dogged every state FM on the GST Security Council. It meant that states (in our case provinces) had to give up their right to tax and also it made the states quite uneasy, since the impact of an untested indirect tax model on the exchequer.

If revenues did not pan out as forecast, then they would be staring at an unprecedented fiscal crisis. Before the reforms the centre would tax manufacturing and the states would tax the sales of these goods. GST entailed a big pivot towards consumption. Production heavy states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka were naturally worried about potential revenue losses and legitimately so. The central government resolved this by resolved these concerns by striking what it called the “grand bargain”, whereby the states gave up their individual sovereignty to tax sale of goods and in return the union government committed to share revenues accruing from the GST taxation - the formula seems to have worked while making the central government once again in-charge of the revenues collected across the country.

Here in Pakistan, as we know, the 18th and the 19th amendments have resulted in eroding the natural revenue base of the centre. In addition to assuage the fears of the states for their revenue losses, the centre guaranteed an annual growth of 14% in revenues for the first five years with any shortfall to be met by the centre. At the same time, the GST Council spooked by the fear of revenue losses, preferred to play cautious and opted for four tax slabs (starting from as low as 5%), instead of fewer slabs, and also settled for higher rates. Almost 70% of the products fell into the slab of the 12% category, implying an average rate that became competitive enough to attract higher tax payers. Eventually, all the commodities, with the exception of alcohol and fuel, were brought under the purview of GST. Despite this, revenues only grew from strength to strength.

Today, GST revenues that have been made possible with every stakeholder in the GST Council willing to make a sacrifice with respect to their respective taxation powers and this pooling of sovereignties is the single biggest global example of cooperative federalism in the recent era. So, given this GST success what are the new changes being contemplated by the government? Well, the new initiatives are mostly opposition driven and the government in its first such move has agreed to look into implementing them; after all the real economic success is owed to a political consensus on the economy, which has now entered its 40th year from its inception in 1992.

Primarily, the changes call for: 1) A reduced rate to induce even more tax payers aiming at increased revenues through better compliance, 2) To automate it more resulting in further distancing the taxpayer from the tax collector and a system that is transparent, 3) Easing registration and connection both, the direct and the indirect tax networks—shrinking the traditional ways of evading taxes, in-turn further boosting collections, and 4) Introducing an Account Aggregator (AA), enabling a consent-based monetisation of data, particularly of individuals and small enterprises, who were otherwise invisible to most financial intermediaries. It is time now that we here in Pakistan take cognisance of these successes across the border by also prudently improving our GST system, which is currently a significant impediment in boosting our exports and in revenue collection!