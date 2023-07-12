Gutka factory located at DMC New Karachi’s nursery seized

KARACHI-Karachi police on Tuesday booked eight people including a DMC New Karachi staff member for using a nursery to produce gutka production. As per details, DMC staff Kamran handed over the nursery, located in the limits of Taimuria police station, to Mushtaque Chamachi and Farhan Tension for the production of gutka. Police during a raid at the nursery recovered nearly 300 kg of betel nuts and ready-to-be-supplied gutka and arrested DMC worker Kamran along with seven others. Karachi police have booked eight people including Kamran and investigating the matter that how much share the DMC staff was getting.

Earlier, a raid was conducted by local city police on an illegal factory located in Husrat Mohani Colony area of Karachi, where more than 30 tons of gutka and its processing equipment were recovered.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Fazal has stated that over 30 tons of gutka and other ingredients were seized from the factory, while three suspects Bilal Ali, Hussain, and Basit, were arrested.