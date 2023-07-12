Ibrahim Gill advances in 20th KC Westbury National Tennis 

LAHORE-Muhammad Ibrahim Gill, Arsh Imran and Meer Abbas Bhagat advanced to the next round in the 20th KC Westbury National Tennis Championship 2023 in Karachi. In U-12 singles second round, Muhammad Ibraheem Gill beat Aidh Imran 4-2, 0-4, 5-4, Arsh Imran beat Zayd Zaman 0-4, 5-4, 4-0 and Meer Abbas Bhagat beat Aman Amir 5-4, 4-1. Earlier in the U-12 singles first round, Nabeel Bhand beat Samer Danish 4-0, 4-1, Syed M Sufyan beat Mouzzam Babar 3-5, 5-4, 4-2. In U-14 singles first round, M Ibraheem Gill beat Umer Zaman 4-0, 4-0, Laaibah Ismail beat Ayra Akhter 4-0, 2-0 rtd and Maaz Areejo beat Tariq Rafi 5-3, 4-0. In U-14 singles second round, Muzammil Bhand beat Eschelle Asif 4-0, 4-1. In U-8 singles first round, Azan Imran beat Ali Babar Khan 10-4, 10-5. In U-10 singles second round, Rashid Bachani beat Syed M Sufyan 4-0, 4-1, Riyan Hussain beat Hamza Khan 4-2, 4-2, Majid Bachani beat Huzaifa Zahid 4-2, 4-2, Arsh Imran beat Nayyel Sohaib 5-3, 2-4, 5-3. In boys U-18 singles second round, Mahateer Muhammad beat Ibrahim Noman 6-2, 6-0, Samer Zaman beat Malik Hasnain 6-4, 6-2, Dhuraf Das w/o Saifullah, M Salar beat Kashan Tariq 6-3, 6-4. In girls U-18 singles first round, Eschelle Asif beat Laaibah Ismail 6-0, 6-0, Zainab Ali beat Aiman Haris 6-0, 6-0. In U-14 singles first round, Laraib Shamsi beat Mouzzam Babar 4-1, 5-4. In men’s singles pre-quarters, Omer Shahid Maniya beat Bilal Soomro 8-5, Hasheesh Kumar beat Muhammad Salar 8-4, Saqib Zia beat Kashan Tariq 8-6, Ibrahim Iltifat beat Parbat Kumar 8-2.