ICP organised 1,757 road safety workshops in  2023 so far

Islamabad- Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police is striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize the violation of rules through educating road users.

In this regard the Islamabad capital police organized 1,757 road safety workshops through which 512,669 citizens were educated during the ongoing year, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

These road safety workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations under the command of SSP/ CTO Syed Mustafa Tanvir.

He said that, the Islamabad capital police are arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over speeding, one-wheeling, non-pattern and fancy number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline and zebra crossing etc.

This effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help to protect the lives and property of citizens and to sensitize road users about various traffic rules. While the awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing.

In this regard, special teams have been constituted to spread awareness among road users in order to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling. Commuters were requested to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police officials.