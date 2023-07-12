Imran skips Antiterrorism Court hearing

PTI chairman challenges Toshakhana case maintainability in IHC.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other co-accused on Tuesday skipped appearance before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in cases pertaining to vandalising in the judicial complex. ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain, hearing the case, instructed all the accused to en­sure their attendance on the next date of the hear­ing so that the trial could proceed.

Imran Khan’s lawyer adopted the stance that they came to know about the case just one day be­fore and prayed the judge to grant some time for an appearance. The court again served notices to the former prime minister and others and in­structed them to ensure their attendance on the next dates. The court adjourned the hearing in a case registered by Ramna Police Station till July 13, and in the case of Golra Police Station till July 14. Similarly, the hearing in cases registered by Sangjani Police Station and CTD adjourned till July 21, and 14th, respectively.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief on Tuesday filed an ap­peal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the verdict of the trial court for admitting Toshakhana criminal case against him. Chairman PTI had filed the case through his lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. It may be mentioned here that Addition Ses­sion Judge Hamayun Dilawar Khan had declared the Toshakhana criminal case as maintainable while dismissing the petition of PTI’s chief. The lower court had also summoned witnesses from the pros­ecution to initiate the trial formally.

Meanwhile, The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in sev­en terrorism cases registered in four cities, in­cluding Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petitions filed by the PTI chairman for protec­tive bail in the cases.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the bench. The counsel argued that the police had registered seven ter­rorism cases related to May-9 vandalism against his client in four cities. He submitted that his cli­ent wanted to appear before the relevant courts but feared arrest.