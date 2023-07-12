Indulge in the flavours of Japan: Sakura opens its doors in DHA, Karachi

Karachi-Hashoo Hotels, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, proudly announced the grand opening of its celebrated Japanese restaurant, Sakura, in the vibrant heart of DHA, Karachi. Originally located within Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi, this first standalone branch of Sakura in Phase 6, DHA, will be the fourth Sakura outlet in Pakistan, promising to continue its tradition of unmatched dining experience for all Japanese cuisine enthusiasts.

The prestigious opening ceremony took place on 7th July and was graced by esteemed guests, including His Excellency, Mr Yasushi Nakagawa, Acting Consul General of Japan to Karachi, renowned celebrities, notable socialites of Karachi, the management teams of Hashoo Hotels, Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi and Sakura. Sakura’s new establishment in DHA, Karachi, is poised to carry forward the rich tradition of excellence and top-notch service that has become synonymous with its previous branches. Set to captivate diners with its tastefully adorned interior, a team of highly skilled chefs under the expertise of Japanese Chef Fumio Kikuta, and impeccable service, ensuring a seamless overall guest experience. The restaurant aims to become a beloved destination for seasoned food connoisseurs and casual diners.

“Sakura’s opening in DHA, Karachi marks an exciting milestone for Hashoo Hotels as we continue our commitment to providing exceptional culinary experiences to our esteemed guests,” said Mr Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group. “With its exquisite ambiance, skilled chefs, and authentic Japanese flavours, Sakura is set to become a culinary destination of choice for food enthusiasts in Karachi,” he added.Spread over three floors and a seating capacity of 108, Sakura presents a modern and stylish design, perfect for various occasions. Indulge in the flavours of udon noodles or savour the perfection of mouthwatering barbecued delights, expertly grilled over the traditional robata grill - a first in Pakistan.

The captivating sushi bar showcases the artistry of the skilled chefs, who meticulously craft each sushi piece with precision, offering an immersive and fascinating dining experience. Guests can also witness the skilful mastery of Japanese grilling techniques at the live teppanyaki counter, transporting them to the extraordinary East.

“Karachiiets, prepare yourselves to embark on a gastronomic journey that will whisk you away to the enchanting land of Japan,” said Chef Fumio Kikuta. “Sakura awaits you with open doors and a menu that promises to redefine your culinary expectations,” he maintained.