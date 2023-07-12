Israel’s criticism of HR in Pakistan politically motivated: FO

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday termed a statement by Israel that criticised the human rights situation in Pakistan during a United Nations (UN) session as “politically motivated” and “fundamentally at variance with the positive tone” of the meeting. The strong rebuttal comes hours after Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Adi Farjon, expressed her country’s deep concern about the overall situation of the human rights in Pakistan during a UN Human Rights Council sitting.
“Israel is deeply concerned about the overall human rights situation in Pakistan, where enforced disappearances, torture, crackdown on peaceful protests and violence against religious minorities and other marginalised groups remain prevalent,” she said. In response to the media queries on the statements made at the Human Rights Council on the occasion of the adoption of Pakistan’s Universal Periodic Report, the FO spokesperson said several states and civil society organizations have commended Pakistan on the progress achieved in promoting human rights.