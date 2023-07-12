Israel’s criticism of HR in Pakistan politically motivated: FO

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday termed a statement by Israel that criticised the human rights situation in Pa­kistan during a United Nations (UN) session as “politically motivated” and “fundamen­tally at variance with the positive tone” of the meeting. The strong rebuttal comes hours after Israel’s Permanent Represen­tative to the UN, Adi Farjon, expressed her country’s deep concern about the overall situation of the human rights in Pakistan during a UN Human Rights Council sitting.

“Israel is deeply concerned about the over­all human rights situation in Pakistan, where enforced disappearances, torture, crackdown on peaceful protests and violence against re­ligious minorities and other marginalised groups remain prevalent,” she said. In re­sponse to the media queries on the state­ments made at the Human Rights Council on the occasion of the adoption of Pakistan’s Uni­versal Periodic Report, the FO spokesperson said several states and civil society organiza­tions have commended Pakistan on the prog­ress achieved in promoting human rights.