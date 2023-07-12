Jail authorities' objection over Elahi's release order irks court in illegal recruitments case

The court expressed its strong indignation over the objection of the jail authorities to the release order of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi for allegedly commiting corruption in recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

Jail authorities raised objections and filed a petition in the anti-corruption court, in which it was requested that the court's conditional order be explained. The anti-corruption court expressed its anger over the behaviour of the jail authorities.

Special Judge Ali Raza Awan of the Anti-Corruption Court issued show cause notices to the superintendent and deputy superintendent of Camp Jail. A show cause notice was also issued to CEO Anti-Corruption Rizwan Nawaz by the court.

The court has summoned DIG jails and CEO Anti-Corruption today (Wednesday).

The court, while expressing strong indignation, said in its remarks, “Explain why you did not release the accused despite the release order was issued.”

It should be noted that the anti-corruption court had linked Parvez Elahi's bail with the decision of the Lahore High Court on an appeal for seeking Elahi’s physical remand.