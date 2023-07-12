KP govt says struggling to control unrest in Kurram

PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is leaving no stone unturned to avert the law and order situation in Kurram and to permanently resolve the longstanding land disputes in district Kurram. Recently, due to land disputes, armed clashes have occurred between tribes of district Kurram resulting in casualties.
According to the Press Note, the KPK government has made every effort to resolve the longstanding land disputes in Kurram and to normalise the situation well before the July 7, 2023 clash between inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra. There are eight different land disputes going on in central, lower and upper areas of district Kurram most of which date back to pre-independence times. Recently, an exchange of fire took place between inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra over construction on disputed Shamilat at Dandar Sehra upper Kurram wherein regrettably seven individuals were killed and 37 got injured.
Section 144 has already been imposed in that area. Immediately, after the clash, the district administration with the support of Police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) engaged prominent elders to cease fire and started negotiations with both parties. Furthermore, section 144 of CrPC was imposed on the disputed land with the deployment of LEAs to normalize the situation and avoid further losses or casualties. A twelve-member Jirga including elders of Kurram was constituted by the district administration to resolve the land disputes and carry out negotiations with both tribes.