KP govt says struggling to control unrest in Kurram

PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is leav­ing no stone unturned to avert the law and order situation in Kurram and to permanently resolve the longstanding land disputes in district Kurram. Recently, due to land disputes, armed clashes have occurred between tribes of district Kurram result­ing in casualties.

According to the Press Note, the KPK govern­ment has made every effort to resolve the long­standing land disputes in Kurram and to normalise the situation well before the July 7, 2023 clash be­tween inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra. There are eight different land disputes going on in central, lower and upper areas of district Kur­ram most of which date back to pre-independence times. Recently, an exchange of fire took place be­tween inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra over construction on disputed Shamilat at Dandar Sehra upper Kurram wherein regrettably seven in­dividuals were killed and 37 got injured.

Section 144 has already been imposed in that area. Immediately, after the clash, the district ad­ministration with the support of Police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) engaged prom­inent elders to cease fire and started negotia­tions with both parties. Furthermore, section 144 of CrPC was imposed on the disputed land with the deployment of LEAs to normalize the sit­uation and avoid further losses or casualties. A twelve-member Jirga including elders of Kurram was constituted by the district administration to resolve the land disputes and carry out negotia­tions with both tribes.