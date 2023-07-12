KPIC, GB to collaborate for RTI legislation

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) and the Secretary of Information in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have agreed to collaborate on the development of Right to Information (RTI) legislation in GB.

At the request of Muhayuddin Ahmad Wani, Chief Secretary of GB, Farah Hamid Khan, Chief Information Commissioner of KPIC, instructed Nazim Shahab Qamar, Assistant Registrar of KPIC, to visit GB for consultations regarding RTI legislation in the region.

During the meeting between Nazim Qamar and Zameer Abbas, Secretary of Information in GB, they discussed the details of the RTI legislation and its potential benefits for both the citizens and the government.

Nazim Shahab Qamar also presented the relevant documents from KPIC and expressed their willingness to cooperate. “Enacting the Right to Information Act (RTI) in GB would contribute to combating corruption and fostering transparent governance,” stated Mr Qamar Zameer Abbas mentioned that efforts are being made to promote good governance in Gilgit-Baltistan