Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
8:10 AM | July 12, 2023
National

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.    

However, rain-thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and   Peshawar twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two  degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama and Shopian, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind  while partly cloudly and dry in Anantnag and Baramula and hot and dry in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag seventeen degree centigrade,Jammu twenty-eight,Leh ten, Shopian sixteen and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade.  

