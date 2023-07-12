Man murdered, another injured

Rawalpindi / islamabad-A man was murdered over an old enmity while a gang of armed robbers shot and injured another citizen in different areas of twin cities, informed sources on Tuesday.

Two persons died in a road traffic accident in Gujar Khan, they said.

According to sources, a man namely Malik Arslan alias Sunny was purchasing some groceries from shop of Malik Faisal in Bhahiya Colony in Basali when a man appeared from somewhere who opened firing on the customer. Resultantly, Sunny suffered three bullet injuries and died on the spot. Locals managed to catch the killer and handed him over to Rawat police. Police lodged a murder case against the accused and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. In Islamabad, a gang of five armed robbers stormed into a house located in E-11/3 and made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint, sources said adding that a robber shot and injured a man namely Wajahat. On the other hand, heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the house. Reportedly, an exchange of fire was continuing between police and robbers till filing of this report.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit two citizens riding on motorbike at Ghangrila Stop on GT Road in Gujar Khan, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman. Resultantly, the motorcyclists suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. The rescuers shifted the bodies to THQ Gujar Khan for autopsy.