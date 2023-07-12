Marriyum terms news item published about Azam Chaudhry false

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the news item pub­lished in Friday Times about Azam Chaudhry was false and baseless. In a tweet, she said that Azam Chaudhry was not a Pakistan Televi­sion Corporation employee.

She said that he had only been a member of an issues-based analyst pool for PTV. He has not been removed from the pool and has not been asked to leave. She clarified that nothing of the sort has been communicated to him and he is part of the PTV La­hore analysts pool as she was writing this tweet. She said that the views and opinions of the said journalist were known to the government at the time he was invited to the press conference. “If the gov­ernment wanted to suppress his voice or questions, he would not have been invited and given an opportunity to ask his questions. The Prime Minister answered his ques­tions in detail,” she said.

The minister said that she also answered his questions. She said that the PM spent a significant amount of time answering questions from various reporters at Gover­nor’s House that day. The minister said that unlike the previous PTI regime and its fascist PM, who was declared a Press Freedom Predator by Reporters Without Borders, PM Shehbaz and the present government firmly believed in the freedom of media. The PTI government used to only allow selected reporters and journalists to its fascist PM’s press conferences, she remarked. The present gov­ernment ensured that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s press con­ferences are open to all re­porters and journalists.