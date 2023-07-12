Meeting reviews steps to further reduce anti-polio drop refusal cases

Peshawar - To address the issue of anti-polio drop refusals, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division on Tuesday. The objective of the meeting was to discuss strategies for reducing the number of cases where parents refuse to administer the polio drops.

The meeting, known as the Divisional Task Force, was headed by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair. Attendees included the deputy commissioners from all five districts of Peshawar (Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, and Khyber), as well as the District Health Officers (DHO), focal persons of the task force, Dr Zubair, and other officials. During the meeting, the deputy commissioners provided a comprehensive briefing on the previous anti-polio campaign.

Commissioner Peshawar Division expressed satisfaction over the decrease in the number of parents refusing the vaccination for their children. However, he emphasized the importance of persuading the remaining parents to ensure their children are vaccinated. He stressed that significant measures need to be taken in this regard.

Furthermore, Commissioner Peshawar Division highlighted the necessity of providing foolproof security for the polio teams during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled to start on August 1st. He urged the assistant commissioners to closely monitor the next anti-polio drive in their respective areas. He also warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the orders.