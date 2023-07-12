Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Member Customs holds meeting with PCMEA

July 12, 2023
Lahore-Member Customs Focal Person Collector Sialkot Nayyar Shafiq alongwith top officials has held an important meeting with Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PEMEA) in a bid to address the traders’ woes as soon as possible here on Tuesday. The meeting took place during Customs delegation visit to PCMEA on the request of PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf. On this occasion, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Tahir Abbas, Kamran Razi and others were present. 

In the meantime, PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman apprised of Member Customs Focal Person about plethora of hardships confronted by exporters running the business of handmade carpets in Pakistan and submitted request to iron out them at earliest. “Despite adverse circumstances, we have been pulling out all stops to increase the trade volume but, unfortunately, it is not happening rather exports are plummeting day by day,” he said. 

He underlined the need for extensive interactions with exporters by relevant government institutions. He exerted assurance that if problems are sorted out and hurdles are removed, at least three folds exports can be ramped up. He claimed that Pakistan succumbed to harsh conditions imposed by IMF to secure bailout package of $3 billion. However, if problems are extinguished, traders and exporters can easily fetch such level of foreign exchanges in bare minimum time, he assured. Member Customs Collector Nayyar Shafiq admitted exporters’ pivotal role for bringing foreign exchange in the country. 

He assured for putting forward all PCMEA’s simmering concerns to relevant institutions and departments of government. On this occasion, Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf presented souvenir to Focal Person Nayyar Sharif.

