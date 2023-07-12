Minister stresses importance of family planning in Pakistan

LAHORE - Interval in childbirth was essential for saving lives of about 11,000 women who die every year while giving birth to babies in Pakistan. It was also necessary for protecting the love which the existing children of pregnant mother enjoy, says Punjab Population Welfare Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir.
Jamal Nasir observed this while addressing a seminar as chief guest on the occasion of International Population Day, here, Tuesday. The seminar had been organized by the Punjab Population Welfare Department.
The minister said that the educated and well to do segment of Pakistani society has learnt the importance of keeping the family small. However, creating awareness among the less educated and economically backward sections about the importance of family planning was urgently required in order to control the population in Pakistan, he added.
He urged the Ulema and scholars to emphasize in their sermons the importance of healthy upbringing and proper training of children and to remove the misunderstanding that population control was un-Islamic. Similarly, journalists, artists, sportsmen and other opinion leaders should guide and educate the citizens about the need and importance of keeping the population controlled and to cooperate with the government in it’s efforts for this purpose, added the minister.
Dr. Jamal Nasir said that annual budget of the Population Welfare Department was only two billion rupees which was insufficient for such a huge task. He said that the departments of Health and Population Welfare will now work hand in hand with each other for extending population welfare services.
The minister said that in order to provide family planning services to the citizens, suitable spaces will be provided for establishing and operating population welfare centers in all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals along with the services of the staff by Primary Healthcare Department in Punjab.
Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ejaz said that more than 15 lakh eligible married couples have registered themselves in the family planning program in Punjab last year due to the comprehensive and effective policies of the Population Welfare Department. He said that all the stakeholders have to cooperate to bring the country’s population to the ratio of resources.