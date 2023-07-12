Minister stresses importance of family planning in Pakistan

LAHORE - Interval in childbirth was essential for saving lives of about 11,000 women who die every year while giving birth to babies in Pakistan. It was also necessary for protect­ing the love which the existing children of pregnant mother enjoy, says Punjab Population Welfare Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir.

Jamal Nasir observed this while ad­dressing a seminar as chief guest on the occasion of International Popula­tion Day, here, Tuesday. The seminar had been organized by the Punjab Population Welfare Department.

The minister said that the edu­cated and well to do segment of Pakistani society has learnt the im­portance of keeping the family small. However, creating awareness among the less educated and economically backward sections about the impor­tance of family planning was urgent­ly required in order to control the population in Pakistan, he added.

He urged the Ulema and schol­ars to emphasize in their sermons the importance of healthy upbring­ing and proper training of children and to remove the misunderstand­ing that population control was un-Islamic. Similarly, journalists, art­ists, sportsmen and other opinion leaders should guide and educate the citizens about the need and im­portance of keeping the population controlled and to cooperate with the government in it’s efforts for this purpose, added the minister.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that annual budget of the Population Welfare Department was only two billion rupees which was insufficient for such a huge task. He said that the de­partments of Health and Population Welfare will now work hand in hand with each other for extending popu­lation welfare services.

The minister said that in order to provide family planning services to the citizens, suitable spaces will be provided for establishing and oper­ating population welfare centers in all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals along with the services of the staff by Primary Healthcare De­partment in Punjab.

Speaking on this occasion, Sec­retary Population Welfare Salman Ejaz said that more than 15 lakh eligible married couples have regis­tered themselves in the family plan­ning program in Punjab last year due to the comprehensive and ef­fective policies of the Population Welfare Department. He said that all the stakeholders have to cooper­ate to bring the country’s popula­tion to the ratio of resources.