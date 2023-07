FAISALABAD - A minor girl was killed while a motorcyclist sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sa­dar police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding rickshaw hit a motorcycle near Punjab Housing Soci­ety Satiana Road. As a re­sult, 8-year-old girl Mishal resident of Chak 116/R-B Satiana received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted the motorcyclist Umar Daraz (22) to hospi­tal after providing him first aid, he added.