Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice Presi­dent Dr. Sajjad Arshad has said that roads and high­ways are national asset and these should be pro­tected from unnecessary wear and tear. Addressing a meeting on axial load, he said that a new scheme would be implemented in a phased manner. “In first stage commercial weighing bridges and tractor trolleys and trucks carrying stones and sugarcane would be linked with the online sys­tem”, he said and added that the information of ve­hicles carrying excess axial load would be immediately passed on to the concerned departments and help them to take necessary ac­tion. He said that this phase would be monitored for a period of one month and upon its successful imple­mentation, a second stage would be launched to link weighing bridges of big in­dustrial units with the on­line system. “This system would be again monitored for a period of one month and in the last stage the weighing bridges of small scale would be linked with the online system”, he said and added that the final decision would be made in consultation with all stake­holders. Former President FCCI Mian Muhammad Idrees and Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli also participated in the meeting.